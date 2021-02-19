Covid Graph Registers Steep Fall In U'khand, 2 Die









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 19, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,031 on Friday as 26 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,407 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 495. The state's toll rose to 1,686 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,443. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 68. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 96.27 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 16 fresh cases, whereas Nainital followed with 7. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Chamoli, Haridwar and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.



