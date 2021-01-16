Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign Inaugurated In AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The vaccination campaign in AIIMS Rishikesh was inaugurated by Padma Shri Professor Ravikant. In this campaign, the first vaccine was administered to class IV staff Meena Devi and after this, the director of the institute, Professor Ravikant ji got the vaccine on the second number.

After getting the vaccine, Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that this indigenous covid vaccine made by Indian scientists is completely safe and reliable. There should be no confusion in anyone's mind about this vaccine. This covid vaccine can only win the Corona epidemic. He said that class IV employees have a special role in the hospital, so the staff of this class was selected first for the vaccination campaign. He said that till 90 percent of the population of the country could not get the covid vaccine, then it is very important for all of us to make a distance of yards and use masks. Only by following these rules fully will we be able to win completely from Corona.

Earlier, the AIIMS Director also gave a bouquet as a honor to cleaning worker Meena Devi, who was selected for vaccination on the first number. Taking it as her pride, Meena Devi said that she is perfectly healthy after applying the vaccine. Meena said that she is proud to serve in an institute like AIIMS. The third vaccine was administered at AIIMS vaccination center by Prof. Manoj Gupta Dean, Academic 4th Vaccine to Doctor Qamar Azam HOD Department of Trauma and the fifth vaccine to Trauma Surgeon Dr. Madhur Uniyal.

It is noteworthy that in the first phase, vaccines will be given to those frontline workers of AIIMS who are paying duty in the covid area. These include doctors posted in covid Duty, Nursing Staff, Sanitary Staff and Attendant etc. All of these people are vaccinated with the covid vaccine in a phased manner. On this occasion, Professor Latika Mohan Medical Superintendent, Professor UB Mishra Dean Hospital Administration, Professor Vartika Saxena HOD CFM Department, Senior Surgeons Dr. Bina Ravi, Dr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi, Dr. Meenakshi Khapare, Dr. Santosh Kumar and others of the institute. Officers, doctors and nursing staff were present