Covid-19: U'khand On The Recovery Path, Slump In Fresh Infections









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 25, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,837 on Thursday as 17 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,400 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 351. The state's toll remained static at 1,690 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,396. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 52. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.45 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 9 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 4 and 2 respectively. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Chamoli and Champawat and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi.

