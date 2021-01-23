Covid-19 Recovery Percentage Zooms Up To 95.14 In U'khand, Nil Fatality Today













Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 23, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,586 on Saturday as 122 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 90,942 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,701. The state's toll remained static at 1,629 as none succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,314. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 212. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.14 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 66 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 21 and 10 cases respectively. That apart, 9 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 4 each in Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal, 3 Almora, 2 cases each in Champawat and Pithoragarh, 1 Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.





