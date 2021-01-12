Covid-19 Claims 11 More Lives, Infects 184 More In U'khand









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 12, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 93,961 on Tuesday as 184 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 88,472 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,643. The state's toll rose to 1,589 as eleven more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,257. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 276. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 94.16 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 89 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 43 and 18 cases respectively. That apart, 9 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 6 Pauri Garhwal, 4 each in Almora and Uttarkashi, 3 Tehri Garhwal, 2 each in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Rudraprayag and 1 each in Champawat and Pithoragarh.