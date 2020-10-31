























Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 62,328 on Saturday as 413 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 56,923 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,883. The state's toll rose to 1023 as twelve succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 499. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 152. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.33 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 96 fresh cases, whereas Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital and Chamoli followed with 65, 52, 45, 33, 32 and 29 cases respectively. That apart 20 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 17 U S Nagar, 11 Bageshwar, 9 Almora 3 Pithoragarh and 1 in Champawat.Corona Cases On The Rise Again In U'khand, 12 Succumb, Recovery Dips