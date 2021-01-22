Top
CM Rawat Inaugurates Uttarakhand's First Child-Friendly Police Station

 The Hawk |  22 Jan 2021 3:52 PM GMT

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the state''s first child friendly police station here on Friday describing it as a major reformative step by the police.

It is a new initiative and a major reformative step towards protection of children by the state police, Rawat said after inaugurating the Bal Mitra police station in Dalanwala area here.

Innocent children who deviate from the right path unknowingly can be helped by such police stations, he said.

DGP Ashok Kumar said Bal Mitra police stations will help children overcome unnecessary fear of police stations.

"Our effort is to make all police stations in the state children and women friendly," he said. Such police stations are to be set up in all 13 districts of the state, president of Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights Usha Negi who was also present said. —PTI

Updated : 22 Jan 2021 3:52 PM GMT
