CII Organizes Awareness Session with Central GWB on New Guidelines to Regulate and Control Ground Water Extraction

New Guidelines on Ground Water use focusses on Minimum Documentation, Charges to be paid for Ground Water Extraction - Central Ground Water Board, Dehradun

Dehradun: New guidelines on ground water use focusses on minimum documentation for applications to simplify procedures for applicants and to have zero pendency, said Mr Ravikalyan Bussa, Head of Office, Central Ground Water Board, Dehradun while interacting with CII member industries. He explained that areas have been categorized in terms of ground water usage – safe, semi critical, critical & exploited. He apprised that Uttarakhand has only 5 semi critical areas - Bhadrabad, Bhagwanpur, Kashipur, Pantnagar & Haldwani. He also mentioned that charges have to be paid for the ground water extraction and apprised industries on the new set of guidelines issued by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Mr Vipul Dawar, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council in his opening remarks mentioned that CII is a strong proponent of water management and conservation and through its Centre of excellence in water, CII Triveni Water Institute is providing advisory services like Water Audits, Zero Liquid Discharge, Feasibility studies on Waste water management & BluCo (CII Blue Rating System for Companies on their water smart quotient). The center also undertakes projects on water planning & assessment, water security and water use efficiency.

Dr Somvir Singh, Scientist B, CGWB, Dehradun highlighted the salient features of the guidelines including - applications processing through online mode only, NOCs to be issued to industry, infrastructure, mining, housing societies, & bulk water suppliers, MSME (micro and small) drawing water <10 kld are exempted, Industries abstracting Ground Water to the tune of 100 m3/day or more to have regular water audits through CII or other certified auditors, No NOC to be granted to new packaged water industries in Overexploited areas, even if they belong to MSME category, Expansion of existing industries involving increase in quantum of ground water abstraction in over-exploited assessment units not permitted, Steep hike in penalties proposed for violation of NOC conditions, applicant to apply for renewal of NOC at least 90 days prior to expiry of its validity.

The session in virtual mode was well attended by over 40 delegates from Industry.