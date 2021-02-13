Chennai Based Garuda Aerospace Deploys Drones To Help NDRF's Rescue Operations At Chamoli Glacier Burst Site

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Chennai based Garuda Aerospace has deployed drones to help National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)'s relief and rescue operations at the Chamoli glacier burst site in Uttarakhand.

Chief Operating Officer Sam Kumar told ANI that Garuda Aerospace has sent four types of drones - video surveillance drone, stringing drone to transport electric cables, emergency supply drone and tunnel inspection drone at the glacier burst site.

"Where the choppers will not be able to fly, we will fly the drones in those areas and deliver food packets and medicines to affected people. The tunnel drone will inspect the tunnel to check if there are people stuck in the tunnel," he said.

Kumar said that he is very proud of the fact that NDRF has chosen Garuda to assist their work in calamities.

"Earlier, we sent our drones for sanitation during COVID-19. We sent drones for locust control operations in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident reached 38 on Friday. According to police, 166 people are still missing following the incident.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. —ANI