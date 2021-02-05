Chakka Jam: No Road Blockade In UP, Uttarakhand Tomorrow, Says Rakesh Tikait

Top
 The Hawk |  5 Feb 2021 4:30 PM GMT

Ghazipur: There will be no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 06, and roads will be blocked in rest parts of the country excluding Delhi, informed Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on February 05. He said, "There will be no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow; roads will be blocked in rest parts of the country excluding Delhi. The reason is that they can be called to Delhi any time, so they are kept on standby." Protesting farmer unions are readying for a nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6 against the new farm laws. —ANI

