Ceremony Held To Mark First Anniversary Of Gairsain As Uttarakhand's Summer Capital

Gairsain: A ceremony was held here on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of Gairsain being named the summer capital of Uttarkhand with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in attendance.

Rawat along with state assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal and a host of other leaders lit 1,110 earthen lamps at the Vidhan Sabha here to mark the occasion. Local artistes and schoolchildren also presented a colourful cultural show.

Rawat said efforts are underway to develop the Gairsain summer capital area in a planned manner.

The chief minister also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for the artistes who performed at the event. A two-minute silence was also observed on the occasion to pray for those who died in the recent disaster in the flash floods in Raini and Tapovan areas of Chamoli district.

Gairsain was declared the summer capital of Uttarakhand on this day last year. —PTI