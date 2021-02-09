BJP's Baluni Meets Power Minister To Discuss Rehabilitation In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: BJP MP Anil Baluni met Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday to discuss the damage caused by the flash floods in Uttarakhand following a possible glacier burst, and how the ministry can further help the affected people.

Baluni, a Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand, said they discussed the ways in which the people in the region can be helped and how the area can be rebuilt.

They also discussed the damaged caused at the NTPC plant by the floods.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand''s Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations and endangered lives of people living along the banks.

As many as 20 people have died while 197 are missing in Sunday''s avalanche and flashfloods, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. —PTI