Awareness Program Held In AIIMS Rishikesh On The Occasion Of World Lymphoma Day

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that the treatment of lymphedema disease is available in AIIMS Rishikesh. He said that the disease is being adequately treated by the team of the Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Addressing the program, professor Manoj Gupta Dean Academic said that this disease afflicts people who stand in one place for hours. People mainly include traffic police, security guards, nursing staff, drivers of vehicles, etc. People working in this field should periodically get their tests done and make other people aware of the disease. He spoke of regularly organizing public awareness programs to control the disease.

Dr. Vishal Mago, Head of Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, said that by standing at one place for a long time, the veins of the people of their work begin to weaken and due to this weakness, the veins in their feet become out of place.The feet of many people become very fat by swollen and the skin of the affected area becomes thick. In addition, the infection begins to grow. He said that it is possible to diagnose it by treating it in time.



Dr. Bijendra Singh Dean Social Outreach, Sanjay Aggarwal Secretary Rotary Club Rishikesh etc. also addressed program. During this Basanta Kalyani Principal of Nursing College, Dr. Hariom, Rakesh Agrawal etc. were present.

