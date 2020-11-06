Australia India Water Center AIWC Launched

Pantnagar (The Hawk): The water issues and challenges of India and Australia share many common elements, including natural extremes of floods and droughts, increasing competition for water between urban, peri-urban and rural sectors and increased threats to water security from climate change. There are also pressures due to the over-exploitation and water quality degradation of surface and groundwater resources. The recent joint declaration at the virtual summit of the Prime Ministers of Australia and India, in June 2020 stated that "Water security is a critical challenge for both countries, and it was jointly decided to deepen policy and technical cooperation on mutually agreed activities to improve water management and sustainable economic development." With this in view, a number of universities, research organisations and business partners from Australia and India have committed to establish the Australia India Water Centre (AIWC).



The scope of the AIWC include develop longer-term collaboration in water research, capacity building and knowledge and technology transfer, particularly focusing on water and food security, safe drinking water supplies, river health, water-energy-food nexus, water for liveable cities and other related aspects of mutual benefits to Australia and India. The AIWC will in particular focus on the following aspects:

The development of tools and techniques to tackle future water and food security challenges including improved management of groundwater, rivers, springs, stormwater and coastal reservoirs;

Establishment of a joint Masters level program in transdisciplinary water resources management;

Capacity building/training programs for government department staff, policy makers, NGOs and industry personnel; and

Promotion of transdisciplinary research and training approach in research and training/educational program; and

Promotion of water expertise of the Centre partners which expands engagement and networking internationally.

In view of the pandemic situation, virtual launch of AIWC was done on November 6, 2020 (Friday) during 10:00 – 12:00 hrs by

Honourable Minister Dan Tehan, Minister for Education, Government of Australia, Hon Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Central Water Minister, Government of India, The Honourable Sri B.C. Patil, Minister of Agriculture for the Government of Karnataka, His Excellency The Hon Shri A. Gitesh Sarma, Indian High Commissioner to Australia, His Excellency The Hon Barry O'Farrell AO, Australian High Commissioner to India, Directors, Vice Chancellors, Deans of all the institutions and many other dignitaries virtually present on this MOU signing launching occasion.

G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology was represented by Dr Tej Partap, Vice Chancellor, Dr Alaknanda Ashok, Dean, College of Technology, Dr H J Shiva Prasad, Dr Jyothi Prasad, Professors of Civil Engineering, Dr Ravi Saxena, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and many others.