Atal Adarsha Vidyalayas To Be Opened In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government will open two Atal Adarsha Vidyalayas in each of the 90 blocks of the state to make quality education available to students with poor economic backgrounds in rural areas. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat gave his in-principle agreement to a proposal in this regard at a meeting to review school education in the state, Minister for School Education and Sports Arvind Pandey said.

The proposed Atal Adarsha Vidyalayas will give students the option of pursuing their education in both English and Hindi mediums, he said.

The purpose behind opening Atal Adarsha Vidyalayas is to give poor children living in rural areas equal access to quality education, he said.

It was also decided at the meeting to introduce a new sports policy which gives more opportunities to budding sports talent in rural areas to flower. The chief minister has also invited suggestions from players, coaches sports experts and people, in general, to be incorporated into the new sports policy, Pandey said. They can offer their suggestions by October 10 to help the state government come up with the best sports policy.

The chief minister suggested the new sports policy should make provisions for setting up sports science centres, creation of a sports development fund and a scholarship for promoting budding sportspersons aged 8-14 years. —PTI