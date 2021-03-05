As Covid Return Looms Large Over U'khand, Two More Die









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On March 5, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,285 on Friday as 51 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,629 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 556. The state's toll rose to 1,694 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remains the same, i e 1,406. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 35. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has further come down to 96.24 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 26 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 17 and 4 respectively. That apart, 3 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 1 Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

