'Anand Van', Uttarakhand's First Urban Forest Set To Open This Navaratri

Dehradun: Anand Van, an urban forest that has been developed here in the Jhajra Forest Range Complex, will be opened to the public on October 17, the first day of Navaratri this year.

The forest has been developed to reduce the severe levels of air pollution in the region. It will provide detailed information regarding the fauna and flora of the state. Developed in three years at a cost of Rs 43 lakhs, Anand Van is spread on 50 hectares of land.

While speaking to ANI, Sadhna Jairaj, the creator cum designer of Anand Van said that the urban forest will give a platform to people to come and experience the beauty of nature.

"In Anand Van, we have developed cycling and walking tracks. This area was approachable to all and hence we developed this urban forest. We have groomed nature and people can come here and experience its serene beauty," she said.

"We have created a tree hut here with the help of a local carpenter. We used organic products to add glow to the beauty of the Anand Van. I urge all people to come here and experience the nature," she added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Anand Van has been developed on the lines of the Central government's concept of city forest.

"It is a nature park and it is beautifully designed. I am hopeful that people will have a good experience in the forest," he said. —ANI