Amitabh Bachchan to host reality show to promote Uttarakhand tourism

Dehradun: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan will soon host a reality show to promote Uttarakhand tourism.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Uttarakhand Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat late on Friday night.



The show named '100 Days in Heaven', to be hosted by the veteran Bollywood actor, will be telecast on several TV news and entertainment channels, Cabinet Minister and state government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said.

"The programme will be a sort of an ad campaign to promote Uttarakhand tourism made on the lines of the one the Bollywood actor has been doing for Gujarat," he said.

Film production company Messers Jumping Tomato Marketing Private Limited would make the show for which the state government will pay it Rs 12.81 crore, Kaushik said.PTI