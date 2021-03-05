AIIMS Rishikesh To Organize Awareness Seminar On Int'l Women's Day

Rishikesh (The Hawk): An Awareness seminar is being organized on the occasion of international Women's Day in AIIMS Rishikesh with an aim to make women aware of personal problems. The seminar will be attended by the Governor as a guest.

women of our country often do not speak openly on their personal problems. These problems prove to be extremely painful for them in the future. AIIMS Rishikesh has now started a new initiative to make women aware of their personal problems. This program has been named stree vardan; 'chuppi todo, streetva se nata jodo'. While giving the information, Dr. Navneet Magon, HOD of Reconstructive and Cosmetic Gynecology Department, AIIMS told the press conference that the women's boon program was started in AIIMS on 31 October 2020. The second phase of this campaign is being started on 7 March on Women's Day at 11 am. In this event, 300 volunteers associated with the campaign will be mobilized. After that These volunteers will go to every village area to motivate women to speak openly on their personal problems. He said that through seminars, women will be made aware of their personal problems and they will be motivated to solve their personal problems.

In this program, apart from Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Mahandaleshwar Acharya Awadheshanand Giri ji Maharaj, Swami Devanand Saraswati ji Maharaj, Swami Vijay Kaushal ji Maharaj, Mrs. Rekha Sharma, President National Commission for Women, Mata Mangla ji from Hans Foundation, Mrs. Ritu Khanduri MLA Yamakeshwar and many others will address programs. Dr. Jaya Chaturvedi Hod of Gynae department, Dr. Vinod Kumar and PRO Harish Thapliyal etc. were present during the press conference.