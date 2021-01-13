AIIMS Rishikesh Gears Up For Large-Scale Vaccination Beginning January 16

Rishikesh (The Hawk): All preparations for Covid vaccination in AIIMS Rishikesh have been completed. In the first phase, doctors and nursing staff working as frontline workers will be vaccinated.





Covid Vaccination Program is going to start from January 16. AIIMS administration has set up a covid vaccination center in the building of the AYUSH department for this campaign. All arrangements have been made in this center to deal with any kind of problem. Team of Community and Family Medicine Department of AIIMS rehearsed during the 'Dry Run' on Tuesday.

Padmashri Prof. Ravikant, Director AIIMS, said that in the first phase of vaccination, health workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated. Efforts will be made to provide Covid vaccines to all frontline workers during 3 months. Professor Ravikant said that by following the covid guide lines,2 centers are being built in AIIMS for vaccination.

Dr. Vartika Saxena, HOD Community and Family Medicine Department, AIIMS said that AIIMS has 5, 632 health workers. Those will be vaccinated in a phased manner. She informed that the waiting area, vaccinator room and observation room have been made in the center as per the standards set by the central government. A ventilator has also been arranged on the spot so that the person concerned can be given complete treatment on the spot on receipt of any kind of side effect during vaccination. she said that each person will be observed for 30 minutes while the vaccine is placed. Dr. Vartika also informed that for the vaccination 100 to 200 health care workers has been targeted to be vaccinated at this center daily. On this occasion, Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi, Dr. Mahendra Singh, Dr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Dr. Santosh Kumar, Dr. Minakshi Khapre, etc. were present.