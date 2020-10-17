AIIMS Rishikesh Celebrates World Trauma Day

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Rishikesh celebrated World Trauma Day on Saturday. Various programs were organized on the occasion. A blood donation camp was also organized on the occasion of World Trauma Day, in which the faculty, doctors, nursing staff and other staff of the institute participated. It is worth noting that on October 17, World Trauma Day is celebrated every year. The aim is to draw attention to the increasing rate of deaths and disability due to accidents and injuries worldwide and the need to prevent them. In which it was told that under the direction of AIIMS Director Padmashri Prof Ravi Kant , the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has devoted day and night to the patients coming from different states including Uttarakhand in the treatment and prevention of Kovid-19 pandemic. Cancer and trauma patients are also being treated with priority. The program was duly inaugurated by AIIMS Director Padmashree Professor Ravi Kant. In which he said that the initial few hours are very important to save the patients of trauma, because of this, the helipad has been constructed in AIIMS Rishikesh. Prof Ravi Kant said that in many trauma cases, for the treatment of the same patient, the support of other departments along with the trauma department has to be taken, in such a case, the patient needs treatment from four to five departments simultaneously. He said that AIIMS Rishikesh is fully capable of providing international level trauma care. On this occasion, Head of Trauma Department Prof Mohammad Qamar Azam said that only after taking over the charge. Prof Ravi Kant at the institute, trauma and emergency services have started here due to his readiness and tireless efforts. He said that with the initiative of Director AIIMS, it has become the first medical institution in the country after the helipad has been made in the institute where such facility is available for the patients of trauma. He said that trauma is a traumatic event that causes physical, mental and emotional harm to a person, it can happen due to any reason, such as an accident, death of a family member or friend, divorce, illness, any natural disaster or Such incidents of domestic violence etc. continue even in the current adverse circumstances. Dr Bhaskar Sarkar, Assistant Professor and Organizing Secretary, Department of Trauma Surgery, quoted a study as saying that about 1.50 lakh people lose their lives every year in about 1.35 lakh road accidents. People who survive in such accidents are subjected to a huge burden of treatment of different types of disability. Which is not only increasing disability and mortality, but it is also affecting national productivity. The reason is that in most of the cases the youth are the victims of road accidents. Hence, necessary precautions are necessary to prevent any such incident. A public awareness campaign was launched to prevent accidents on World Trauma Day, in which people were advised to take necessary precautions to avoid accidents, as well as to keep in mind to save the life of the injured in the event of such an accident. He was made aware of the matter. On this occasion, the faculty, doctors and other staff participated in the blood donation camp organized by the Trauma Surgery Department in collaboration with AIIMS Blood Bank Department and conveyed the message of donating blood to others. It was told that in odd circumstances like an accident, it is necessary to give blood to the injured. 50 units of blood were collected in the camp. On this occasion, physicians from other departments who have helped in the care of trauma patients, Dr Jitendra Chaturvedi Neuro Surgery, Dr Sushant Kumar Meenia Blood Bank, Dr Altaf Mir Plastic Surgery, Hemant Kumar Medical Education Department, Senior Nursing Officer Trauma OT Sinoj PJ, Shikha Bhatt Trauma Ward Incharge, Trauma Ward Nursing Incharge Hema Joshi, Dr Rubi Kataria of Trauma Surgery Department, Dr Vishal Patil etc were honoured by presenting citation and memento. Director AIIMS Prof. Ravi Kant Ji also inaugurated the Trauma Epicil, the personal journal of the Trauma website and the Trauma Center. In the program Dean Academic Prof Manoj Gupta, Dean Hospital Affairs Prof UB Mishra, IBCC head Prof Bina Ravi, Prof Shobha S Arora, Prof Brijendra Singh, Dean College of Nursing Prof Suresh K Sharma, Dr Madhur Uniyal, Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr Aamal Ratan etc were present.