AIIMS Rishikesh: Air Ambulance Comes To The Rescue Of U'khand People

Rishikesh (The Hawk): During the last 6 months, 11 patients have been delivered to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment through Air Ambulance. This helipad facility has proved to be of special benefit in saving the lives of these patients in emergency by reaching the hospital in time.

During the disaster and accidents time the biggest problem in Uttrakhand is that how can patients reached in hospital in time for treatment. In these conditions, the helipad of AIIMS Rishikesh is proving to be a boon for the people. So far, the lives of many people have been saved by accidentally transporting AIIMS from frontier areas and reaching AIIMS directly. It is noteworthy that AIIMS Helipad was inaugurated by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on 11 August 2020 with the aim of connecting remote areas with air ambulance facility.

In this regard, Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that patients can be brought to AIIMS for treatment by air ambulance from any area of the state and country. In terms of medical facility in the field of health, he described it as a special benefit for the state. Dr. Ravikant said that this facility is not less than lifesaving to save the life of people in cases of any emergency, delivery, accidents and disaster, patients with brain and cardiac arrest and in cases related to trauma. Apart from Uttarakhand, this facility is also beneficial for the neighboring states.

Heli Aviation Incharge and Trauma Specialist of AIIMS Dr Madhur Uniyal said that AIIMS has reduced the distance from inaccessible areas of the state with the introduction of Heli Ambulance Landing facility at AIIMS. He said that in order to save life during any accident, it is very important for the patient to reach the hospital on time. In such a situation, AIIMS can be brought to the patient immediately from any corner of the mountain due to reduced air distance. As of now, a 55-year-old patient from Pauri on 2 October, another 44-year-old patient from Pauri on 15 October, 3 covid Patient from Chamoli on 9 December, one covid Patient from Karnaprayag on 10 December, one Patient from Sahastradhara Dehradun on 4 January , one patient from Pauri on 29 January, a female patient from Tehri on 19 February and 2 serious patients injured in road accident from Dewal Chamoli on 20 February have been brought to AIIMS for treatment by Air Ambulance. Dr. Uniyal said that the National Health Mission is also taking interest in the scheme. He hoped that this facility would be of special benefit in treating people during emergency in this mountainous state of uneven geographical location.