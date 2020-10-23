AIIMS Rishikesh Advisory To Parents Of School-Going Wards

Rishikesh (The Hawk): In view of the schools that are going to open from the month of November, parents may have to face many problems in sending children to school. In such a situation, AIIMS Rishikesh has suggested that parents will have to pay special attention to the physical and mental development of children who have been confined to homes for the last 7 months.

After the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19, the children have spent the last 7 months in the homes. Now Government is going to open the schools, after a long time the children will have to leave the house to go to school. In such a situation, children will also undergo physical and mental changes.

Padmashree Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS has said that Covid-19 has caused widespread concern among the parents towards children and to some extent it has also caused panic among the people. So it is natural for parents to question the impact of this disease and worry about the safety of children. He said that in order to maintain hygiene among children, they have to be encouraged to wash their hands frequently with soap in school. Professor Ravikant told that the children should allowed to play making a distance of 1 meter in the sun for vitamin D.

In this regard, the Department of Community and family Medicine of AIIMS Rishikesh has issued suggestions for parents saying that children who have been living in the home environment due to lack of schooling for a long time can now face many difficulties in going to school after a long time. Therefore, parents should, in the initial days, motivate children to send them to school with more love and emotional attachment than before. In order to get into the habit of going to school again, children are asked to join important lectures so that the student can gradually adjust themselves to suit the school time.

Assistant Professor Meenakshi Khapre in the Department of Community and family Medicine, told that it is natural for children to get irritable due to lack of online classes, physical activities and sports. For this we need to channelize the physical energy of children. Children can be involved in play, drawing, painting, acting, gardening, cooking and house cleaning. Dr. Meenakshi said that parents should react to the children's thoughts and feelings.

Regarding physical and mental changes in children due to the epidemic Dr. of the Department of Community Medicine Dr. Ruchika Gupta and Dr. Shreya Aggarwal point out that stress-free conversations with children need to share their feelings and problems. Apart from this, parents should provide them with healthy food, keep them aware of regular exercise, develop interest in skill development and keep them busy. She has also advised that to instill self-respect and self-confidence in children, they need to be taught to work in team spirit. She says that when children work with teamwork, they also develop communication, vigor, social and emotional skills.

Pay special attention to physical development

According to Specialist the lack of vitamin D in children is natural due to not being able to get out of closed homes. Vitamin D deficiency occurs due to not being exposed to sunlight. Due to this, during the lockdown, children's bones are weak, muscle building is reduced and their mental health is also affected. According to experts, a child needs 600 units of vitamin D per day. To overcome this deficiency, it is necessary to sit in the sun for 30 minutes to 1 hour per day. Apart from this, eating vitamin D foods like fish, egg, mushrooms, milk and curd is beneficial.

Give priority to exercise

Most of the time of the children spent on computer, on-line lecture, internet, social media, TV, laptop, mobile games etc. due to lock down. In such a situation, they may have problems due to lack of sleep, physical imbalance, back and neck pain, dry eyes, changes in eating and drinking patterns. In this regard, Dr. Ruchika says that at present, there is a strong need to get the children to exercise daily, walk out of the houses, move around and connect them to the nature sports