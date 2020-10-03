Agricultural Reforms Have Given The Farmers Freedom From Middlemen, Says 'Nishank'

The farmer is now free from the legal clutches, says the Union Minister



No change in the 'Minimum Support Price' policy of the government



Procurement operations already underway across the nation

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Union Minister of Education, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today said that the New Farm Laws will give a new lease of life to the agricultural sector. The minister was addressing the media at the Media Centre in the Uttarakhand State Secretariat at Dehradun. He emphasised that the laws were aimed at the welfare of the small farmers and will help them in a remunerative price discovery. The minister added that the new framework will end the influence of the middlemen and the farmers would be able to directly sell their produce to the consumer. This, he added, would be beneficial for both the farmers and the consumers.

Outlining the intentions behind the New Farm Laws, the minister said that the new legislation will enable the farmers and traders to enjoy complete freedom of choice of sale and purchase of agri-produce. It will also enable intra-state trade outside the premises of markets notified under State Agricultural Produce Marketing acts. Moreover, the farmers will not be charged any levy for sale of their produce and will not have to bear transport costs, thus increasing their profits. He added however that Mandis will not stop working and trading will continue as before.



The Union Minister said that the new laws allow the farmers to directly engage with the processors, wholesalers, aggregators and exporters on a level playing field. The price assurance to farmers even before sowing of crops is provisioned. In case of higher market price, farmers will be entitled to this price over and above the minimum price. Due to prior price determination, farmers will be shielded from the vagaries of market prices. He added that 'Farmer Producer Organisations' are being formed throughout the country to ensure that small farmers are brought together for remunerative pricing for farm produce. This, he added, will act as a catalyst to attract private sector investment for building supply chains for farm produce to national and global markets, and in agricultural infrastructure. Farmers will get access to technology and advice for high value agriculture and get a ready market for such produce.



Clarifying the misconceptions about the Minimum Support Prices (MSP), the minister said that the Union Government fixes MSPs for 22 agricultural crops on the basis of the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP), after considering the views of State Governments and Central Ministries concerned. While recommending MSP, CACP considers various factors viz. cost of production, overall demand-supply situations of various crops in domestic and world markets, domestic and international prices, inter-crop price parity, terms of trade between agriculture and non-agriculture sector, likely effect of price policy on rest of economy and a minimum of 50 percent as the margin over cost of production. He said that the government had a predetermined principle to keep MSP at levels of one and half times of the cost of production. He added that there is going to be no change in the 'Minimum Support Price' policy of the government due to recently introduced laws.

Illustrating his remarks he further said that the 'Kharif Marketing Season' has already begun and the union government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes as done in previous seasons. The procurement of Paddy has started across the state.

Hailing the contribution of the agricultural sector during the ongoing pandemic Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the farmers are the warriors that kept working while the entire economy came to a grinding halt. He added that the Union Government is committed to take all the necessary measures to keep the agricultural activity running smoothly, whether in the form of front-loading under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi', making 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana' easy and efficient or providing exemption from restriction to farmers during lockdown.



The Union Minister said that the recently enacted laws have freed the farmers from the legal clutches. They have made him the master of his own destiny and made the arbitrary limitations of geography disappear.

