90-Year-Old Molly Devi From Tehri Dist Returns Home After Defeating Corona, Thanks To AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): 90-year-old Molly Devi returned home after defeating corona. from the Kirtinagar block, district Tehri Garhwal, this old lady was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh last month for Covid treatment. So far 1600 Covid patients have been recovered in AIIMS rishikesh due to better treatment and care provided to Corona infected patients.





Due to adequate medical facilities and better treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences , Rishikesh, hundreds of patients have returned home yet healthy. Let us tell you that when the time of Covid infection was at a peak and other hospitals were not helping to treat Covid patients, during that time, AIIMS not only performed their special responsibility in treating Covid patients but also related to all other diseases. Treatment and Test continued. During this time, becaues of the teamwork of Specialist doctors of AIIMS and better facilities, patients with very old age had also recovered and returned home.

Professor UB Mishra, Dean of Hospital Administration, AIIMS told that 1600 Covid patients have recovered and returned home after treatment at AIIMS till date. These include patients ranging from a 90-year-old woman to a 1-day-old newborn. He said that the 90-year old woman is from Mooladhar village under Kirtinagar block of district Tehri Garhwal. This old lady who was Covid positive was admitted to AIIMS on 8 September. She was already a asthma patient and after getting infected by corona it was very difficult to her to take breath. She was discharged on 25 September after being in hospital for 17 days to become completely healthy. Professor Mishra informed that 78 patients of 71 to 90 years Covid patients have been discharged on recovery in AIIMS. Whereas 170 Covid positive patients between the ages of 60 and 70 have also gone home from AIIMS with health benefits. He also informed that apart from treating Covid patients of all other ages, very young children of only 1 day, 8 months and up to 1 year were also given successful treatment of Covid in AIIMS. All these children are from different families, and all are residents of Dehradun district.

Deepak Kandari, grandson of 90-year-old Molly Devi, resident of 14 Bigha, Rishikesh, said that his grandmother is currently in Garhwal and is perfectly healthy. He thanked AIIMS Rishikesh for better treatment of his grandmother.