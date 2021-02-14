54 Fresh Covid Infections Detected In U'khand, Tally Rises To 96,820









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 14, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,820 on Sunday as 54 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin

issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,061 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 687. The state's toll remained static at 1,680 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,392.

Only 01 patient was treated and cured today. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State thus came down to 96.12 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 26 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 12 and 9 respectively. That apart, 6 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 1 Champawat and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.