526 More Test Covid Positive In U'khand, Caseload Rises To 55,051

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 55,051 on Sunday as 526 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 46,642 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,373. The state's toll rose to 747 as thirteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 289. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 456. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 84.73 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 181 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar and Uttarkashi followed with 60, 58, 52, 45 and 32 cases respectively. That apart, 35 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 28 Chamoli, 12 Champawat and Pithoragarh each, 6 Rudraprayag, 4 Almora and 1 in Bageshwar.