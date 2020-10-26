5-day virtual faculty dev program witnesses enthusiastic participation from over 100 delegates

The program was a joint initiative of the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, IIT Roorkee and ATAL Academy

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee organized a five-day virtual faculty development program on Modelling and Simulation of Energy System that received an enthusiastic response from about 160members of various AICTE-approved engineering colleges across India. It was the joint initiative of the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, IIT Roorkee, in association with AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy. The initiative aimed at sensitizing the participants towards research in renewable energy technologies along with imparting them hands-on training for their modelling and simulation in line with "Energy Swaraj"- self-sufficiency in energy through enhanced use of renewable energy technologies.

The workshop was graced by Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director of IIT Roorkee, in the presence of Prof. S. K. Singal, Head of the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED), IIT Roorkee, along with senior faculty members, Prof. R. P. Saini and Prof.Arun Kumar from HRED, IIT Roorkee, and Prof.Rangan Banerjee from IIT Bombay.

"Adoption of renewable energy will play a pivotal role in mitigating the adverse impact of climate change and also improve decentralised generation of energy. It will help improve consumption of locally generated energy thus improving self reliance" said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee

Theprogrampresented the benefits of modelling and simulation at different levels of process development ranging from design to process economics and life cycle assessment. Furthermore, different renewable energy sources such as biomass, solar and hydro provided a comprehensive experience to the faculty members. The workshop was attended by more than 160.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for sustainability and secure and resilient energy systems to achieve environmental and social equity. Robust technology infrastructure along with skilling the workforce is the need of the hour to scale up renewable energy generation and penetration" said Prof. S. K. Singal, Head of the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED), IIT Roorkee

The workshop was managed by Prof. Rhythm Singh and Prof. Pratham Arora from the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, IIT Roorkee.



