48 New Covid-19 Cases Take Infection Tally To 96,673 In U'khand; 2 More Lose Life









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 11, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,673 on Thursday as 48 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 92,950 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 669. The state's toll rose to 1,676 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,378. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 77. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 96.15 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 17 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 14 and 7 respectively. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Chamoli and U S Nagar, 2 Tehri Garhwal, one each in Almora and Pithoragarh and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.







