43 Fresh Covid Infections Take U'khand's Tally To 96,536, 3 More Dead

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,536 on Monday as 43 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 92,696 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 808. The state's toll rose to 1,671 as three more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,361. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 142. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 96.02 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 22 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar followed with 16 cases. That apart, 2 cases each were detected in Nainital and U S Nagar, 1 in Champawat and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.