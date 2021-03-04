41st NTPC Jr National Archery C'ship To commence from March 7

Dehradun (The Hawk): As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company will be promoting archery in India through 41st NTPC Junior National Archery Championship at Survey of India ground in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The competition hosted by Uttarakhand Archery Association will last more than a week. NTPC has three years of partnership with Archery Association of India (AAI). The competition will begin on 7th March 2021 and end on 16th March 2021. The championship will witness raw young talent participating from all over the country.

Prime Minister of India in his message to Archery Association of India (AAI), has given his good wishes to the participants and addressed the occasion by saying that the Junior National Archery Championship will give a platform to the youth of our nation to showcase their talent and elevate India's reputation. He further added that archery is a game that requires key qualities like patience, discipline and focus which benefits us at every step of our lives.

NTPC believes that the 41st Archery Championship will encourage the youth to come forward and pursue the sport and this, in turn, will help India gain further recognition at the global level for archery. With initiatives like these, NTPC will continue to support the youth across India and help them nurture their talent



