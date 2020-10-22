402 Fresh Corona Cases Take U'khand's Tally To 59,508; Death Toll 968

Top
 The Hawk |  22 Oct 2020 3:13 PM GMT

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:00 PM On October 22, 2020

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 59,508 on Thursday as 402 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 53,200 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,897. The state's toll rose to 968 as eight more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 443. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 568. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 89.40 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 107 fresh cases, whereas Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Rudraprayag, Haridwar, Chamoli and U S Nagar followed with 48, 46, 37, 32, 28 and 27 cases respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 15 Almora, 14 Uttarkashi, 11 Bageshwar and 9 each in Champawat and Pithoragarh.




Tags:    Dehradun   Uttarakhand COVID 19 case   Health Bulletin   Directorate of Medical Health Family Welfare   Uttarakhand Government   

