400 New Covid Cases In U'khand, Tally Reaches 53,359

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 53,359 on Thursday as 400 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 44,535 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,849. The state's toll rose to 702 as fourteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 273. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 904. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 83.46 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 76 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Chamoli, Nainital, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi followed with 70, 64, 58, 32 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 22 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 19 Rudraprayag, 13 Pauri Garhwal, 10 each in Bageshwar and Champawat and 3 in Tehri Garhwal.







