388 Fresh Infections Detected In U'khand, Mortalities Continue Unabated





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 63,585 on Wednesday as 388 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 58,221 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,818. The state's toll rose to 1038 as five succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 508. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 270. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.56 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 121 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh followed with 40, 40, 37, 36, 25, 24 and 23 cases respectively. That apart 14 cases were detected in Almora, 11 Bageshwar, 7 each in Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi and 3 in Champawat.