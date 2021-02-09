3,554 healthcare workers covered by covid vaccine in AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Vaccination of the covid vaccine was started from 16 January. Vaccines are being given to faculty, nursing staff, technicians, supporting staff, attendants, security guards, housekeeping and all other staff of the institute under the covid vaccination campaign. Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that since January 16, more than 65 percent of the staff has been given the covid vaccine. He said that in the beginning of the campaign, priority was given to vaccinating only the frontline health workers who were on duty in covid area. But now all the staff working in AIIMS are being vaccinated in a phased manner. He said that according to the guideline of the Central Government, every health care worker will be vaccinated immediately.

Dr. Vartika Saxena, HOD CFM Department said that total number of employs are 5,632 in AIIMS. So far, 3,554 people have been given the covid vaccine. She said that with a view to speed up the vaccination process, arrangement of 10 different vaccination counters has been ensured at the Center from February 2. So that there is no discomfort in the vaccination program. Dr. Saxena described this vaccine as completely reliable and safe. she said that all the people are coming forward to apply the covid vaccine voluntarily. During this Dr. Ranjeeta Kumari, Dr. Mahendra Singh, Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi, Dr. Ajeet Bhadoria, etc. were present.