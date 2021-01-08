269 More People Contract Coronavirus In U'khand, Fatalities Climb To 1562









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:00 PM On January 8, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 93,111 on Friday as 269 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 87,127 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,179. The state's toll rose to 1,562 as seven more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,243. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 390. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 93.57 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 90 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 58 and 31 cases respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 14 Almora, 13 Pithoragarh, 7 each in Chamoli, Champawat. Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi, 6 Tehri Garhwal and 3 in Bageshwar.





