Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > 223 Fresh Covid Cases Detected In Ukhand, Virus Tally 93,621

223 Fresh Covid Cases Detected In U'khand, Virus Tally 93,621

 The Hawk |  10 Jan 2021 2:49 PM GMT

223 Fresh Covid Cases Detected In Ukhand, Virus Tally 93,621
X



Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 10, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 93,621 on Sunday as 223 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 87,673 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,130. The state's toll rose to 1,573 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,245. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 303. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 93.65 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 82 fresh cases, whereas Almora, Nainital and Haridwar followed with 48, 25 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 20 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 9 Pauri Garhwal, 5 Chamoli, 4 Tehri Garhwal, 3 Pithoragarh, 2 Bageshwar, 1 each in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi and 0 (nil) in Champawat.


Updated : 10 Jan 2021 2:49 PM GMT
Tags:    Dehradun   Uttarakhand COVID 19 case   Health Bulletin   Directorate of Medical Health Family Welfare   Uttarakhand Government   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X