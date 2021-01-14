154 New Corona Cases Push U'khand's Virus Tally To 94,324

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94,324 on Thursday as 154 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 88,948 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,510. The state's toll rose to 1,596 as three more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,270. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 187. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 94.30 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 40 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 37 and 30 cases respectively. That apart, 15 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 9 Pauri Garhwal, 6 Tehri Garhwal, 4 each in Bageshwar and Rudraprayag, 3 each in Chamoli and Champawat, 2 Uttarkashi, 1 Almora and 0 (Nil) in Pithoragarh.