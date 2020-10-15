Youth held for raping girl in UP's Banda

Banda: A youth was arrested and sent to jail for raping a girl in the Bisanda police station area here on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh Chauhan here said that the girl was raped when she was alone at home in the Bachaunda village, late Wednesday evening. The accused entered her house and allegedly raped her.

After registering a case into the matter, the accused Shamsuddin (22) was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday.

He said that the girl has undergone a medical check-up and the matter is being investigated.

—IANS