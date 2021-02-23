Yogi's 'Mission Shakti' Ready To Enter Phase II

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's flagship programme for women, 'Mission Shakti', is all set to enter its second phase.

All the district magistrates have been asked to prepare a roadmap for the next one year to continue the mission even after April 2021 and hand it over to the Women Welfare Department by March 31.

Under the campaign, about 7.06 crore people have been made aware of women's issues, including more than 4.27 crore women and over 2.78 crore men.

Manoj Kumar Rai, director, Women Welfare Department, and nodal officer, Mission Shakti, said, "Women and girls still suffer discrimination and gender inequality. In such a situation, effective communication has an effective tool in helping them overcome these situations."

A special social behavioural change communication module has been prepared and public awareness programmes will be conducted in March through this module, he added. The theme for March for Mission Shakti will be 'Social and behavioural change in communication in women and girls'. Under this, women and children will be made aware of the role of effective communication in the fight for their rights.

A positive environment will be created in the society to overcome the conservative beliefs through social behaviour change in communication.

Apart from this, women who bring positive changes in the society will be identified and their success stories will be disseminated as much as possible so that they can become an inspiration for other women. A master training of the department's officials will be conducted from March 1-10 on the basis of the social behaviour change communication module. One member each from the child protection unit of every district, one member each from each Mahila Shakti Kendra and four 'Mukhya Sevika' from every district will be trained and the training will be given online at the state level.

The master trainers will impart training to other officials and employees between March 10 and March 31. This will include the district child protection unit, Mahila Shakti Kendra, One Stop Centre, Mukhya Sevika and Aanganwadi workers. —IANS