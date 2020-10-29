Yogi To Woo Community By Celebrating Valmiki Jayanti

Lucknow: In an apparent damage control exercise, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to placate the Valmiki community by celebrating the Valmiki Jayanti in a big way.

The Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on October 31. The state government will be holding recitations of 'Valmiki Ramayana' in all districts, except the ones where the Assembly by-elections are being held.

In a circular issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari, all district magistrates have been asked to identify temples or places related to Valmiki and hold the recitation of 'Ramayana' there. The recitation will be followed by "deep daan". The event will be held on a grand scale.

The state government has asked district officials to coordinate with the state information department and the culture department for the event which will be held on Sunday. A nodal officer will be appointed in every district where the programme is to be held.

The chief secretary has asked the officials to involve and encourage local artists in this programme and ensure that the Covid safety protocols are followed.

It may be recalled that the Valmiki community has expressed its displeasure with the state government over the increasing number of incidents of attacks on Dalits.

A major controversy was created when more than 200 Valmiki families allegedly converted to Buddhism in Ghaziabad recently. The state government lodged an FIR in the matter on the complaint of one Monu Valmiki who alleged that there was no truth in the conversion claims. —IANS