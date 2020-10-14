Yogi to attend Ramlila in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will witness the star-studded Ramlila at Laxman Qila in Ayodhya.

The event will be telecast live in 14 languages, including Urdu, across the country.

The Chief Minister will be among a very select audience to watch the show physically.

The nine-day Ramlila based on the life of Lord Ram as per the epic Ramayana will be a virtual affair this year. Due to the pandemic, this year's Ramlila will be performed without spectators but will be telecast live on social media platforms and YouTube from October 17 to 25.

Director, Subhash Mallik, of Delhi Ramlila Committee, which has been allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government to stage Ramlila this year in Ayodhya, said: "The chief minister has accepted our invitation and he may visit Ayodhya on any of the days to watch it.

Malik said the Yogi government has also okayed the telecast of the event in 14 languages, including Urdu, during Dussehra celebrations.

"It will be a historic moment when Ramlila will be telecast in Urdu since the star cast will also include Muslim actors like Raza Murad and Shahbaz Khan," said Malik.

Malik said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will play the role of Angad, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishen will be Bharat and Vindu Dara Singh will re-enact his television role of Lord Hanuman.

Actor Raza Murad will portray Ahiravan and actor Shahbaz Khan will bring alive Ravan on stage while Asrani will appear as Narad Muni and Rakesh Bedi will play Vibhishan.

"We have got the administration's nod for performing at Ayodhya and we will strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols," he said.

Lord Ram's clothes for the event will be coming from his in-laws' place in Janakpur, Nepal, while the attire of demon king Ravan is coming from Sri Lanka.

Lord Ram's religious bow 'Saranga' is being made in Kurukshetra.

A mammoth LED screen will be installed above a grand stage which will mirror the epic ambience of Ramayana. The focus will be on state-of-the-art light and sound arrangements so that dialogues are clear during seamless translation and broadcast, Malik added.

A special attraction of the event will be a programme on 'Ramayana' that will cover Lord Ram's trail and also the history of Ayodhya.

