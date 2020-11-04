Yogi Suspends 2 Officials On Corruption Charges

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday suspended two deputy commissioners of the Rural Development Department following allegations of financial irregularities.

The officials will be attached to the office of the rural development commissioner during the period of suspension.

The action came following allegations of apathy and financial irregularities in government works. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered.

The suspended officials include Surendra Kumar, who was currently posted as deputy commissioner (self-employment) in Bahraich. He is facing action for irregularities committed during his previous posting as block development officer in the Ahirori block of Hardoi district.

Kumar was found guilty of making payments to a firm without delivery of construction material for an Anganwadi centre that was never constructed.

The other official is Suresh Chandra Kesarvani, deputy commissioner (self-employment), Varanasi.

He has been suspended on allegations of laxity in the works of rural livelihood mission. In addition to this, there have been complaints of his using indecent language with subordinates and also threatening them.

Recently, during the inspection by the chief development officer in Varanasi, financial irregularities were also found in Kesarvani's office besides complaints related to disposal of official letters. —IANS