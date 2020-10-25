Yogi performs 'Kanya Pujan' in Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed the 'Kanya Pujan' ceremony in the Gorakhnath temple on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, who is also the head of the Goraksh Peeth in Gorakhpur, said that in Indian culture, the role of a 'mother' is revered and the 'Kanya Pujan' symbolized the power.

He conveyed his good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of 'Dusshera' and asked people to follow the coronavirus-induced safety guidelines, while remaining alert against the spread of the virus.

Later in the day, Yogi will lead the Dussehra procession as the temple head.

