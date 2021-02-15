Yogi Launches 'Path Pradarshak' Free Coaching Facility For Competitive Exam Aspirants

Lucknow: With an aim to provide a suitable atmosphere to the aspirants of various competitive exams in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched 'path pradarshak' free coaching facility across the state under the 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana'. "Abhyudaya Yojana is a 'path pradarshak' for holistic development. When about 30,000 competitive exam prospects of Uttar Pradesh were stuck in Kota and Prayagraj due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, we decided to have similar coaching facilities in the state so that we can provide a suitable atmosphere to the aspirants," said the chief minister. The UP CM was speaking at the inauguration of the coaching facility via video conferencing where he also interacted with the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana. "Today we are launching 'path pradarshak' coaching facilities under the Abhyudaya Yojana, classes of which shall commence from tomorrow. I assure all the aspirants that this coaching will definitely come up to your expectations and help you achieve your goals," he added.

As per the orders of the Uttar Pradesh government, the 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres will start operating from today with classes commencing from tomorrow in every division of the state under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana that will provide free coaching classes to competitive exam candidates. Students will be provided assistance free of cost by the officers of Indian Administrative Serviceand Provincial Civil Service for the preparation of competitive examinations and the classes will be conducted online. —ANI