Yogi Issues Instructions To Control Prices Of Essential Commodities

Lucknow: Asserting that the Uttar Pradesh government was taking all possible steps to control the prices of essential products like potatoes, onions, and pulses in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered the authorities to take strict action against hoarders, a press release said. "During a meeting held in Lucknow today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to control the prices of potatoes, onions, vegetables, and pulses, etc. He also ordered the authorities to take strict action against the hoarders," the release said.

"Strict action will be taken against those involved in profiteering through hoarding. The state government is very sensitive to the difficulties of the people. All possible efforts will be made to provide relief to the public," the release quoted the CM as saying. Adityanath further ordered the concerned authorities to ensure adequate availability of potatoes, onions, vegetables, and pulses, etc in the market so that people do not face any problem. —ANI