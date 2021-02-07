Yogi Introduces Unicode Marking Of All Landholdings

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has introduced a 16-digit Unicode to mark the lands.

This has been done to eliminate land disputes and save innocent persons from falling into the trap of fraudsters.

According to the government spokesman, from now on every piece of land in the state will have its own unique identity.

The revenue department will be issuing this Unicode for marking all kinds of agricultural, residential and commercial land and any person can know the details of the land on a single click.

The Unicode will put an end to the fake registries of disputed lands and the scheme is being implemented across the state. The work on this has started in most of the districts.

While the Unicode assessment for plots has started in all revenue villages, the work of marking the disputed plots in the computerised management system is being done by the revenue courts.

The Unicode of the land will be of 16 digits and while the first six digits will be based on the population of the land, the next 4 digits will determine the unique identity of the land.

The digits from 11 to 14 will be the number of the division of the land. The last 2 digits will have the details of the category, through which, the agricultural, residential and commercial land will be identified. This scheme has come close to the heels of another unique scheme of 'Varasat', in which the government started the succession of land and property scheme to put an end to disputes related to land and property. —IANS