Yogi inaugurates 1,535 women help desks in UP police stations

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 1,535 women help desks across police stations in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The women help desks have been set up at each and every police station with immediate effect as part of 'Mission Shakti', launched to ensure safety and security of women in the state.

The Chief Minister said that women usually hesitate going to police stations and sharing problems with male police personnel.

The government's commitment towards the safety of women is also evident from the fact that pink booths have already been established at various crossings of Lucknow.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also set up 'Pink Patrol', a woman patrolling force as part of the Mission Shakti.

Under the Mission Shakti campaign, various programmes will be organised from the Gram Panchayats, industrial units, school campuses, government offices, from Durga Puja pandals to Ram Lilas to reaffirm the faith and resolve towards the women power.

Mission Shakti, launched on the first day of 'Shardiya Navratri', will continue for six months till 'Chaitya Navratri'.

