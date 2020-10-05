Yogi govt lodges 'open' FIR in Hathras riot conspiracy case

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath has registered an 'open' FIR under 20 different sections at the Chandapa police station in Hathras against unnamed persons for 'conspiring to create caste tensions and destabilise the Yogi Adityanath government".

Police officials refused to divulge any further details about the FIR and said that investigations were underway and names would be added on as probe progressed.

The various sections in the FIR include Sections 120 B, 153 A, 153 B, 195 , 195A, 465,468, 469, 501, 505 (b, c, 2) and Section 67 of Information and Technology Act.

Sources meanwhile said that those under the scanner include politicians, local people and even journalists whose telephonic conversations with the victim's family indicates that they were provoking them to give statements against the government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a statement, slammed the Opposition over their attack on his government over the Hathras case, saying they are "indulging in newer conspiracies" to trigger riots and hamper development.

"Those who do not like development, they want to trigger communal and caste riots in the state and in the country," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said, "They will derive political mileage from the riots, hence they are indulging in newer conspiracies. We have to be alert against all these conspiracies and accelerate the process of development."

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have been attacking the BJP government over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-Dalit girl in Hathras.

The Congress has even demanded the chief minister's resignation over the issue.

Yogi Adityanath has directed police to act in cases of crime against women and girls with full sensitivity.

