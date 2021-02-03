Top
Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

 The Hawk |  3 Feb 2021 5:43 AM GMT

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disabilities.

"The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed towards the upliftment of the differently-abled people. Our department has worked hard on collecting information as to what we can do to make their life better and easier," said the Uttar Pradesh Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment Minister on Tuesday.

"In one such effort, we have installed a Braille printing machine. This Braille printer from Norway will allow the differently-abled students to study. I am happy to say that this is the first such machine in Uttar Pradesh and I hope that it will help the students in meeting the challenges they face," the Minister added. (ANI)

Updated : 3 Feb 2021 5:43 AM GMT
